A fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Benson Wednesday caused a wildfire, officials say.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision just before 1:30 p.m. near East Dragoon Road and the Texas Canyon rest stop, a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

One of the vehicles involved struck some rocks, went down an embankment and burst into flames, the release said. That led to a brush fire.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Texas Summit Fire had burned about 455 acres and is 50% contained, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. Crews have been able to stop the fire’s forward progress and 120 personnel were assigned to fight the blaze.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle involved was not injured.