A semi tractor-trailer driver was killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday near Willcox, prompting the partial closure of Interstate-10, officials say.

The semi was traveling west on I-10 about midnight when it went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail then smashed into a concrete overpass support pillar, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The semi went up in flames and the overpass pillar buckled, officials said.

Neither the name of the driver nor the trucking company have been released. No hazardous materials are associated with the crash.

Westbound I-10 at the New Mexico state line remained closed Wednesday afternoon, and its reopening could take to take up to 48 hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

It is also available by downloading the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.