 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Deputy in shooting southwest of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A deputy was involved in a shooting Sunday night in a neighborhood on Tucson's far southwest side, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.

No details were provided by the department by Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way, which is located in the Star Valley area, near West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde.

"There are no outstanding suspects or threat to the community," the agency's post says.

The department did not say whether anyone was wounded in the shooting.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man dies after midtown Tucson crash

Man dies after midtown Tucson crash

A white 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling west on Grant Road and preparing to make a left turn onto southbound Crafycroft Road when a Lexus Sedan driving east collided with it. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Monterey Park gun attack shocks close-knit California community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News