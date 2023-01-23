Deputy in shooting southwest of Tucson

A deputy was involved in a shooting Sunday night in a neighborhood on Tucson's far southwest side, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.

No details were provided by the department by Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way, which is located in the Star Valley area, near West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde.

"There are no outstanding suspects or threat to the community," the agency's post says.

The department did not say whether anyone was wounded in the shooting.