Downed power lines have caused various road closures across Pima County Wednesday morning.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 19 in Sahuarita were closed due to a downed power line at mile post 49, near Pima Mine Road. The highway was reopened around 9:20 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Earlier this morning in Marana, a powerline was struck after three vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of West Barnett Road and North Postvale Road, Marana police said.

Three people were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. West Barnett Road is closed from the Frontage Road to Lon Adams Road.

East and westbound El Camino Del Cerro is also closed between Silverbell and Wild Life Drive due to a downed powerline.

The Pima County Sheriff's Road Condition Hotline can be reached at (520) 547-7510. Go to https://www.transview.org/Map to get road information compiled by the Pima Association of Government.

Real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. It is also available by downloading the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.