Driver killed in midtown Tucson crash

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday night in a midtown intersection, Tucson police said.

The driver of a 2005 Subaru Baja turned left from northbound North Craycroft Road onto East Pima Street About 9:30 p.m. and collided with a southbound 2010 Dodge Challenger, Tucson police said in a news release Tuesday.

The Subaru driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash, police said. The Dodge driver had minor injuries.

The name of the Subaru driver was being withheld by police until family can be notified of the death, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was not impaired, police said.

The investigation continues.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

