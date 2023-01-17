Driver killed in midtown Tucson crash

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday night in a midtown intersection, Tucson police said.

The driver of a 2005 Subaru Baja turned left from northbound North Craycroft Road onto East Pima Street About 9:30 p.m. and collided with a southbound 2010 Dodge Challenger, Tucson police said in a news release Tuesday.

The Subaru driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash, police said. The Dodge driver had minor injuries.

The name of the Subaru driver was being withheld by police until family can be notified of the death, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was not impaired, police said.

The investigation continues.