A 21-year-old man was killed Friday night when Tucson police say he lost control of the car he was driving and slammed into a semi tractor-trailer.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Manuel Abel Sanchez was driving a 1993 Honda Civic eastbound on East Golf Links Road near South Wilmot Road when he lost control of the vehicle, police said in a news release.

Sanchez was driving about 40 miles above the posted 40 mph speed limit on Golf Links when he lost control, and the car moved into the westbound lanes at the break in the median at South Sahuara Ave., the release said.

The Honda collided with a red 2022 Kenworth T680 semi-truck.

Sanchez was declared dead at the crash scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, the release said.

The driver of the semi was not injured and police say he was not impaired at the time of the wreck, police said.

Sanchez was not wearing a seatbelt and police say he did not have a valid driver's license.