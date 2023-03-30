A fatal motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon closed South Alvernon Way and East Valencia Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Details about the crash were not available on Thursday afternoon.

This is the third fatal motorcycle crash to happen in the Tucson area this week.

Last Thursday, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was backing onto the shoulder near South Nogales Highway and East Hermans Road about 6 a.m. when a motorcyclist crashed into it and died.

On Tuesday, a woman riding her motorcycle died after she crashed into a pickup truck near North Sabino Canyon and North Indian Ruins.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Police are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist at S. Alvernon Wy. and E. Valencia Rd. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. Traffic Detectives are continuing the investigation. pic.twitter.com/faLYv4jdDA — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 30, 2023