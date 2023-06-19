A 21-year-old man has surrendered to police in connection with a fatal crash last week on Tucson's southwest side, officials said.

Arlin Antone surrendered to law enforcement Friday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday in a news release.

The hit-and-run crash happened about 11:30 p.m. June 15 near West Valencia and South Mark roads, authorities have said. Kevin Baughman, 29, was fatally struck as he walked in the middle of Valencia while wearing dark clothing.

Witnesses said the driver fled after the crash, authorities have said.

On Monday, officials said in the release that Antone was driving a vehicle like the one seen leaving the crash when he surrendered.

Antone was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, the release said.