A brush fire Friday afternoon briefly closed Interstate 10 in both directions east of Tucson.

The brush fire was at milepost 291, about 11 miles west of Benson, which is about 50 miles east of Tucson.

The interstate reopened before 4:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release late Friday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, an unrelated wildfire north of Sonoita closed Arizona 83, officials said.

