I-10 lanes in Tucson reopen after fatal crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between Valencia Road and Alvernon Way have reopened after a crash early Tuesday morning caused closures, officials say.

At 4:17 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated a three-vehicle collision involving two commercial vehicles and an Arizona Department of Transportation construction truck.

One of the commercial vehicles sideswiped the other commercial vehicle and then rear ended the truck, which was blocking the roadway while a construction closure was being cleared.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, AZDPS said.

The westbound lanes were reopened around 9:20 a.m.

