A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew helped rescue an injured hiker this week who had to stay overnight on Mount Lemmon with Pima County Search and Rescue team members.

The hiker suffered multiple injuries when she fell Monday, and was unable to make it back down the mountain, a CBP news release said.

Search and rescue team members found the hiker that evening and stayed with her overnight to minimize hypothermia, the release said.

The next morning, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter aircrews deployed to help with the rescue. A rescue specialist was lowered from the helicopter and helped hoist the injured hiker up to the Blackhawk, the news release said.

Once rescued, the hiker was taken to Banner University Medical Center.