Interstate 10 lanes in Tucson reopen following fatal crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed between Valencia Road and Alvernon Way due to a crash early Tuesday morning.

 Arizona Department of Transportation

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between Valencia Road and Alvernon Way have reopened after a crash early Tuesday morning caused closures, officials say.

At 4:17 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated a three-vehicle collision involving two commercial vehicles and an Arizona Department of Transportation construction truck.

One of the commercial vehicles sideswiped the other commercial vehicle and then rear ended the truck, which was blocking the roadway while a construction closure was being cleared. 

The driver of the commercial vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, AZDPS said. 

The westbound lanes were reopened around 9:20 a.m.

Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov, the state's traveler information website.

Information also can be found by using the AZ511 app or calling 511.

The Arizona Department of Transportation also posts updates on Twitter.

The department's feed can be found at @ArizonaDOT.

Man dies after midtown Tucson crash

Man dies after midtown Tucson crash

A white 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling west on Grant Road and preparing to make a left turn onto southbound Crafycroft Road when a Lexus Sedan driving east collided with it. 

