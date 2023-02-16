Interstate 10 has reopened Wednesday evening after it closed for two days following a fatal crash and hazardous materials spill.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the freeway reopened and all detours were lifted at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The agency also canceled all shelter-in-place and evacuation orders.

The closure was a result of a crash that happened on Tuesday. At about 2:45 p.m., a commercial truck hauling liquid nitric acid in a box trailer rolled over on I-10. The driver was killed in the crash.

Those living nearby were told to shelter-in-place and to turn off heaters and air conditioners. Individuals who live within a half a mile of the incident had to evacuate.

According to a news release from the Pima County Health Department, concentrated nitric acid, also called fuming red nitric acid, releases nitrogen dioxide, which is a slightly irritant gas that can cause delayed lung complications to those who had prolonged exposure to it.

Those who may have been in contact with the gas for more than 15 minutes are advised to assess themselves and seek medical help if they have symptoms. Symptoms include respiratory difficulties, wheezing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and exacerbations of COPD and asthma.

Schools in the Vail School district were also cancelled on Wednesday due to the crash. All classes on Thursday resumed as normal.