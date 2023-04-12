A 78-yer-old man was fatally struck by a van last month as he crossed a midtown street, Tucson police say.

James George Renella, was crossing near the intersection of East Glenn Street and North Richey Boulevard about 7 p.m. March 28, when he was struck by a blue Nissan cargo van, a news release Wednesday from Tucson police said.

The 45-year-old van driver stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation. Police said Renella was in an unmarked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Renella was taken to a hospital and died two days later, police said.

Detectives will present the findings of their investigation to the Tucson City Court Prosecutor’s Office.