A 78-yer-old man was fatally struck by a van last month as he crossed a midtown street, Tucson police say.
James George Renella, was crossing near the intersection of East Glenn Street and North Richey Boulevard about 7 p.m. March 28, when he was struck by a blue Nissan cargo van, a news release Wednesday from Tucson police said.
The 45-year-old van driver stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation. Police said Renella was in an unmarked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Renella was taken to a hospital and died two days later, police said.
Detectives will present the findings of their investigation to the Tucson City Court Prosecutor’s Office.
