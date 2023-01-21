 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man dies after midtown Tucson crash

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has died after he was struck by another vehicle while making a left turn Thursday in midtown, police said.

Michael Cantwell Sturgis, 69, was driving a white 2021 Ford Expedition west on East Grant Road and preparing to make a left turn onto southbound North Craycroft Road when he was struck by an eastbound car, Tucson police said in a news release.

The 18-year-old driver of the eastbound Lexus sedan that struck the Ford was not named in the police news release.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries police initially believed with serious but not life-threatening. Sturgis’ health declined at the hospital and he died in the evening, police said.

Neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash which remains under investigation, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tucson weather forecast for January 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News