Man dies after midtown Tucson crash

A man has died after he was struck by another vehicle while making a left turn Thursday in midtown, police said.

Michael Cantwell Sturgis, 69, was driving a white 2021 Ford Expedition west on East Grant Road and preparing to make a left turn onto southbound North Craycroft Road when he was struck by an eastbound car, Tucson police said in a news release.

The 18-year-old driver of the eastbound Lexus sedan that struck the Ford was not named in the police news release.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries police initially believed with serious but not life-threatening. Sturgis’ health declined at the hospital and he died in the evening, police said.

Neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash which remains under investigation, police said.