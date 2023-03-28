A man was fatally struck by an SUV Sunday night as he walked across a street on Tucson's north side, police said.

The man was crossing near the intersection of East Roger Road and North Tyndall Avenue just after 9 p.m. when police says he was struck by a silver 2002 Mercury Mountaineer.

The man was not in a crosswalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity was being withheld by police pending family notification.

The driver of the Mercury stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

Mid-block crossing by the pedestrian was the major contributing factor in the crash, police said.

So far in 2023, TPD has investigated nine fatal pedestrian crashes.

At this time last year, TPD had investigated 12 fatal pedestrian crashes.