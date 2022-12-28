 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally struck by vehicle in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in midtown Tucson on Tuesday night.

At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Bryant Avenue, near South Alvernon Way, after receiving reports about a collision involving a male pedestrian and a red 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, Tucson police said.

The identity of the pedestrian was not released, pending next of kin notification.

Detectives determined that the man was crossing 22nd Street in a north to south direction when the Tahoe, which was traveling east in the median lane, struck him. The man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined that the driver was not impaired.

Police said mid-block crossing by the man was the major contributing factor of the collision. No charges or citations have been issued.

A Target-branded semi-trailer traveling west on I-10 veered off the freeway onto East Valencia Road Tuesday afternoon, causing a diesel spill and road closures in both directions on Valencia. The driver of the commercial vehicle was able to remove himself from it before being taken to the hospital, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson. 

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

