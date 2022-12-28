Man fatally struck by vehicle in midtown Tucson

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in midtown Tucson on Tuesday night.

At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Bryant Avenue, near South Alvernon Way, after receiving reports about a collision involving a male pedestrian and a red 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, Tucson police said.

The identity of the pedestrian was not released, pending next of kin notification.

Detectives determined that the man was crossing 22nd Street in a north to south direction when the Tahoe, which was traveling east in the median lane, struck him. The man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined that the driver was not impaired.

Police said mid-block crossing by the man was the major contributing factor of the collision. No charges or citations have been issued.