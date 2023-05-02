A man in his 40s was found dead after a mobile home fire early Tuesday, officials say.
Tucson Fire went to a mobile home park in the 1600 block of East Roger Road, near North Campbell Avenue, about 1:40 a.m., the department said on Twitter.
The body of the unidentified man was found on a couch once the blaze was under control about 2 a.m.
The fire and the cause of the man's death still are being investigated.
This is the fourth fire fatality Tucson Fire has investigated this year.
FATAL FIRE 🔥 At 1:43 Tuesday morning #TucsonFire was dispatched to a mobile home park in the 1600 block of E. Roger Road. Engine 3 arrived to the affected unit at 1:48 and observed working fire conditions before pulling hose lines for initial fire attack... pic.twitter.com/BVm7NNkUUg— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 2, 2023
