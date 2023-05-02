A man in his 40s was found dead after a mobile home fire early Tuesday, officials say.

Tucson Fire went to a mobile home park in the 1600 block of East Roger Road, near North Campbell Avenue, about 1:40 a.m., the department said on Twitter.

The body of the unidentified man was found on a couch once the blaze was under control about 2 a.m.

The fire and the cause of the man's death still are being investigated.

This is the fourth fire fatality Tucson Fire has investigated this year.

