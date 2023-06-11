A 62-year-old man driving a pickup truck on East Speedway about 10:45 p.m. Friday night died in a single-vehicle wreck, officials say.

Michael Rhinehart had just crossed North Houghton Road when the pickup truck went off the right side of the road and smashed into a pedestrian crossing signal, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Rhinehart was thrown from the pickup truck as it rolled. The vehicle eventually came to rest on top of him, the release said.

Rhinehart was declared dead at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.