A man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on Tucson’s southeast side, officials say.

Andrew Martinez, 62, was driving a blue 1999 GMC Sonoma near South Pantano Parkway and East Golf Links Road about 2 p.m. when he smashed into a white 2016 Isuzu NRR flat bed truck that was stopped at a red a light, a news release from Tucson police said.

Martinez died later at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The flat-bed driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said failure to reduce and control speed to avoid a collision by Martinez was the major contributing factor in the collision.

This is the 12th fatal vehicle collision Tucson police has investigated this year, which is two more than at this time last year.