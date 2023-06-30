A man was struck and killed by a freight train early Thursday morning south of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

A southbound Union Pacific train struck the man about 4:45 a.m. near South Nogales Highway and East Trinity Terrace, officials say.

The man was not at a railroad crossing when he was hit, said Robynn Tysver, a Union Pacific spokeswoman. The Sheriff's Department initially responded to the location and pronounced the man dead, Tysver said.

No crew member was injured, according to Tysver.

The incident is being investigated by Union Pacific. No further information has been released.