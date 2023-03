A 56-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday night while crossing South Craycroft Road, Tucson police said.

Clifford Wayne Haskins was struck about 11 p.m. as he crossed mid-block near East 26th Street, police said.

The driver of the white 2006 Ford Focus that was headed north in the median lane when Haskins was struck, stopped immediately after the crash and cooperated with police.

The crash still is being investigated and no citations have been issued, police said.