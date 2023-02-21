A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday morning in midtown Tucson.

Tucson police were called to the 2100 block of North Euclid Avenue, south of Grant Road, just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 19 for a report of a crash involving a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2000 Cadillac DeVille.

Detectives learned that the motorcyclist, Librado Gutierrez, was speeding south on Euclid when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck the northbound Cadillac.

Gutierrez died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet and had the proper motorcycle endorsement, police said.

Excessive speed and driving left of center are the known contributing factors in the crash.

No citations or charges have been issued, Tucson police said. The investigation is ongoing.

At this point last year, there had been three motorcycle fatalities recorded by Tucson police. This is the first such incident in 2023.