A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night on Tucson’s east side, police said.
Dillon Alexander Long, 22, was traveling near South Prudence Road and East Escalante Road about 8 p.m. when he collided with a Nissan hatchback that was at a stop sign, a Tucson police news release Friday said.
Long, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 50s, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is the eighth fatal motorcycle crash TPD has investigated this year, which is one more than at this time last year.
