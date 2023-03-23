A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Thursday morning on Tucson’s south side.

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was backing onto the shoulder near South Nogales Highway and East Hermans Road about 6 a.m. when the motorcyclist crashed into it, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The motorcyclist, Jack Head, 42, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was not wearing a helmet, the news release said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.