A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Thursday morning on Tucson’s south side.
The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was backing onto the shoulder near South Nogales Highway and East Hermans Road about 6 a.m. when the motorcyclist crashed into it, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
The motorcyclist, Jack Head, 42, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was not wearing a helmet, the news release said.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
