A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Tucson's south side, officials say.

Jonathan Michael Gates, 32, was riding a green 2011 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle about 2:15 p.m. in the median lane near the intersection of South Alvernon Way and East Valencia Road when he collided with a 2018 Ford F150 that was turning left, a news release from Tucson police said.

Gates died at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old man, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Failure to yield while making a left turn was the major contributing factor of the collision, the release said. The driver was released after being cited on suspicion of a moving violation resulting in injury or death, the release said.

So far this year, TPD has investigated three fatal motorcycle collisions, two fewer than at the same time last year.