 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
alert

Motorcyclist killed in east-side Tucson crash

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle on Tucson’s east side Saturday morning, police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers and Tucson Fire personnel responded to the 8400 block of East Broadway, near East Old Spanish Trail, after receiving reports about a collision between a blue 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle and a white 2012 Dodge Caliber.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said. He was wearing a helmet. His identity was not released pending notification of family. 

Detectives determined the motorcyclist was traveling west on Broadway well above the speed limit when he crashed into the back of the Dodge Caliber, which was also traveling west in the middle lane, police said.  

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. 

People are also reading…

Police said failure to reduce and control the speed of the motorcycle to avoid a collision were the major contributing factors to the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued. 

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News