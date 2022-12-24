Motorcyclist killed in east-side Tucson crash

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle on Tucson’s east side Saturday morning, police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers and Tucson Fire personnel responded to the 8400 block of East Broadway, near East Old Spanish Trail, after receiving reports about a collision between a blue 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle and a white 2012 Dodge Caliber.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said. He was wearing a helmet. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

Detectives determined the motorcyclist was traveling west on Broadway well above the speed limit when he crashed into the back of the Dodge Caliber, which was also traveling west in the middle lane, police said.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Police said failure to reduce and control the speed of the motorcycle to avoid a collision were the major contributing factors to the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued.