A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in midtown Tucson Tuesday night.

Tristen Philip Keefer, 37, was traveling west near Broadway and South Randolph Way about 7 p.m. when he collided with a Honda Accord that was making a left turn, a news release from Tucson police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Banner University Medical Center with minor injuries.

According to witnesses, Keefer was traveling well above the posted speed limit, the news release said. While he was wearing a helmet, he did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.

Police said failure to yield while making a left turn by the Honda and excessive speed by Keefer were the major contributing factors in the crash.

No citations or charges have been issued at this time.

So far this year, Tucson police have investigated four fatal motorcycle crashes, which is one less than last year.