A 24-year-old motorcyclist died a day after a crash Tuesday near Catalina, officials say.

The motorcycle collided with a car about 6:30 p.m. near East Edwin Road and North Bowman Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Thursday in a news release.

Brandon Castelhano was taken to the hospital and died the next day, the news release said.

The driver of the car, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The investigation into the crash continues, the news release said.