Officials identified the driver of a tractor trailer that crashed this week on the interstate in Tucson, causing a hazardous spill that closed the highway and canceled a day of school in Vail.

Ricky Immel, 54, was driving from his home state of Nevada to Alabama about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when officials say he crashed his rig on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road. Immel died in the crash, the state Department of Public Safety said Thursday afternoon in a news conference.

The truck carried about 18,200 kilograms of nitric acid, some of which spilled when containers ruptured in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Immel was traveling with a service dog. It was found by a local resident and is being reunited with the family, DPS said.

While the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, the DPS said it is possible Immel was fatigued or had a medical issue. An autopsy is pending, but DPS said Thursday that drugs and alcohol can be ruled out.

After the crash, DPS shut down both directions of the I-10 and told people in the area to shelter in place. Only one residence was evacuated following the spill.

While officials were responding to the crash, a small fire broke out in the median due to the hazardous materials, DPS said. Tucson Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and keep it from burning further south. The following morning another plume developed, which officials believe was related to the the especially cold and rainy morning.

Some of the acid was buried at the crash site. The dirt will be removed later and no further impact on the site is expected, DPS said.

I-10 reopened about around 6:45 p.m.

According to a news release from the Pima County Health Department, concentrated nitric acid, also called fuming red nitric acid, releases nitrogen dioxide, which is a slightly irritating gas that can cause delayed lung complications after prolonged exposure.

The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center said the gas was a “limited hazard” to people and pets in the immediate area. Because the gas is heavier than air, it unlikely traveled far, they said.