Authorities have identified the driver killed early Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jorge Dominquez, 41, crashed into the back of a tractor trailer near the 22nd Street exit, causing the car to get wedged underneath the trailer and catch fire, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Dominquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck caused eastbound I-10 lanes at the I-19 junction to close for several hours.

Last week, a crash on the I-10 near Prince Road sent two people to the hospital after their vehicle was wedged underneath a large box truck. Both people had to be pulled from the wreckage.