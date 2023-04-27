Oro Valley police say they've arrested a driver in connection with a car-pedestrian crash that fatally injured one juvenile girl and severely injured another.

Sabrina Garcia, whose age was not given, was arrested on suspicion of one count each of causing death by moving violation and of causing serious physical injury by moving violation, the Oro Valley Police Department said in a news release late Thursday.

The collision occurred on Naranja Drive in the vicinity of Pomegranate Drive shortly before 1 p.m. March 17.

Police did not release the name or age of the two girls who were struck.

"The tragic loss of a young life has long lasting emotional impact on the entire community, and we share in that loss. Our hearts go out to all of the family and friends of the young victim of this tragedy," police said in the news release.

A dog that was being pushed in a stroller also died as a result of the collision, police said.

No further information was immediately available.