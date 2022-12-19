Police identify 2 drivers killed in Oro Valley crash

Police have identified two men killed in a wrong way head-on crash Friday afternoon in Oro Valley.

Police had been looking for a dark colored pickup truck after several reports to 911 about the driver speeding and driving erratically. That's when a pickup truck driven south by Maximilano Flores crossed into the northbound lanes of North Oracle Road about 4 p.m. and slammed head-on into another pickup truck near East Pusch View Lane, a news release said.

Both Flores and the driver of the other pickup truck, Raymond Evano, were killed in the wreck, the release said.

Both men were the only occupants of the pickup trucks they were driving.