 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
top story

Police identify 2 drivers killed in Oro Valley crash

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Police have identified two men killed in a wrong way head-on crash Friday afternoon in Oro Valley.

Police had been looking for a dark colored pickup truck after several reports to 911 about the driver speeding and driving erratically. That's when a pickup truck driven south by Maximilano Flores crossed into the northbound lanes of North Oracle Road about 4 p.m. and slammed head-on into another pickup truck near East Pusch View Lane, a news release said.

Both Flores and the driver of the other pickup truck, Raymond Evano, were killed in the wreck, the release said.

Both men were the only occupants of the pickup trucks they were driving.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News