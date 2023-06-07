One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city's west side, Tucson police say.

Officers went to the area of West Grant Road and North 15th Avenue, near north Oracle Road, about 6 a.m. to check reports of a shooting.

They found a man who'd been shot and was not responsive. Tyrell K. Havier, 28, died soon after being taken to a hospital, police said in a news release.

While at the hospital police learned of another man who had arrived with gunshot wounds. That man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and he was then questioned by police, the release said.

Details about the shooting are limited, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

The shooting marked the 29th homicide in Tucson so far this year, police said.