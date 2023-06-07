One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city's west side, Tucson police say.
Officers went to the area of West Grant Road and North 15th Avenue, near north Oracle Road, about 6 a.m. to check reports of a shooting.
They found a man who'd been shot and was not responsive. Tyrell K. Havier, 28, died soon after being taken to a hospital, police said in a news release.
While at the hospital police learned of another man who had arrived with gunshot wounds. That man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and he was then questioned by police, the release said.
Details about the shooting are limited, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
The shooting marked the 29th homicide in Tucson so far this year, police said.
Eddie Celaya is a breaking news reporter and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.