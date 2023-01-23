 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shootout near Tucson leaves deputy, person wounded

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person was critically wounded and a deputy was shot in the leg during a shootout Sunday night on Tucson's far southwest side, officials say.

The incident started about 8:40 p.m. with a reported hit-and-run near West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Monday.

Deputies probing the incident eventually went to a residential street in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way, in the nearby Star Valley area.

There, deputies exchanged gunfire with a person who was critically wounded and the deputy was shot, the release said.

Neither the armed person nor the wounded deputy were identified by the department Monday.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will conduct a criminal investigation. The Sheriff's Department will conduct a separate internal review.

Morning snow on Tucson's east side

