Ruthrauff Road east of Interstate 10 closed on Thursday afternoon due to a crash, officials say.

The single vehicle collision has closed Ruthrauff Road between North Maryvale Avenue and North Kain Avenue. Utility lines are also down in the area, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and use a different route.

According to Tucson Electric Power outage map, the power has also gone out in the area. As of 1 p.m., 487 individuals’ power have been affected and restoration is in progress.

The cause of the outage is being investigated.