A 15-year-old girl was killed this week in Amado when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving slammed into into the back of a tow truck, officials say.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the community about 40 miles south of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The ATV was being operated by two girls, ages 11 and 15. The 15-year-old was seated behind the 11-year-old and in control of the ATV at the time of the crash, the news release said.

The girls were riding in the neighborhood when they collided with the rear end of a flatbed tow truck parked on the side of the road.

The 15-year-old driver died on the way to the hospital. The 11-year-old was treated for minor injuries.

Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing protective gear and were not licensed to operate an ATV, the release said.

The investigation continues.