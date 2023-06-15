A 16-year-old by was killed Wednesday afternoon after the off-road vehicle he was riding collided with a deer, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The boy and 15-year-old driver of the side-by-side off-highway-vehicle crashed just after 2 p.m. on a private dirt road near the 10100 block of West McGee Ranch Road, west of Green Valley, the release said.

The 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled, the release said. He died at the crash scene.

The 15-year-old driver had minor injuries.

The investigation continues.