Top Cochise County prosecutor faces DUI charge

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of impaired driving, officials say.

McIntyre, 50, was stopped just before 2:30 a.m. by Sierra Vista police and was arrested on suspicion of driving impaired, a news release said.

Police say McIntyre had a blood alcohol content of 0.210, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

He was cited for the criminal offense of "super extreme DUI" and released, the news release said.

“For 18 years I have done my best to ensure that choices have consequences,” McIntyre said in a written statement. “My choices will also have consequences and the matters will be handled by an outside prosecution entity and most likely an out-of-county judge.”

“As disappointed as I am in myself, it is the looks of disappointment from the professionals who had to do their duty last evening due to my choices that will live with me the longest,” he continued. “No one is above the law, including me.”

