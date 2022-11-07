Tucson driver dies days after 'minor' crash

A 79-year-old man involved in a minor wreck Friday has died, prompting Tucson police to review the circumstances of the crash.

Robert Paul Willie was driving a 2005 Honda Civic south on North Alvernon Way about 6:15 p.m. Friday when he collided with a northbound 2015 Kia Optima while turning left onto East Lee Street, Tucson police said in a news release. The collision was deemed too minor to involve traffic investigators.

Willie was taken to the hospital for treat injuries described as minor while the unidentified driver of the Kia sought no medical treatment, police said.

On Sunday the Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner notified police that Willie had died.

The death has prompted detectives from the TPD traffic unit to review all the reports, photographs, and witness statements related to the crash, police said.