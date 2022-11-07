 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tucson driver dies days after 'minor' crash

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 79-year-old man involved in a minor wreck Friday has died, prompting Tucson police to review the circumstances of the crash.

Robert Paul Willie was driving a 2005 Honda Civic south on North Alvernon Way about 6:15 p.m. Friday when he collided with a northbound 2015 Kia Optima while turning left onto East Lee Street, Tucson police said in a news release. The collision was deemed too minor to involve traffic investigators.

Willie was taken to the hospital for treat injuries described as minor while the unidentified driver of the Kia sought no medical treatment, police said.

On Sunday the Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner notified police that Willie had died.

The death has prompted detectives from the TPD traffic unit to review all the reports, photographs, and witness statements related to the crash, police said.

People are also reading…

The annual Sweetwater Wetlands controlled burn near Prince Road and I-10 on Thursday morning. The wetlands was closed to the public during the burn. Tucson Water and TFD have burned segments of the wetlands annually since 1999 for mosquito abatement and habitat restoration, as well as training for wildlands firefighters. The park will reopen to the public Friday. Courtesy of Tucson Fire Department

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina fans ready for Qatar; gather for mass barbecue before leaving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News