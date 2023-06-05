A 20-year-old Tucson has been jailed after a fatal crash this weekend on Tucson's south side, Tucson police say.

Caleb Aaron Goodwin, 19, was riding a black 2022 Honda CMX500 motorcycle south on South Nogales Highway about 8 p.m. Saturday when he collided with a northbound 2008 Ford Focus making a left turn onto East Delta Road, just south of East Drexel Road, Tucson police said in a news release.

Goodwin died at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. She had life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The driver of the the Ford, Jassiel Jimenez Juvera, 20, had no diver's license and was determined to be impaired, the release said.

Juvera was booked into Pima County jail on suspicion of felony manslaughter and aggravated assault, the news release said.

The investigation continues.