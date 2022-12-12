 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police arrest driver in fatal crash

  • Updated

 Cody Hamilton Smith, 32.

 Tucson Police Department

A man driving a vehicle that crashed, killing his passenger, has been arrested by Tucson police.

Early Sunday officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash in the 4900 block of South Nogales Highway involving a silver 2005 Nissan Armada. The front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Ciera Marie Hunt, 31.

The driver was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Traffic detectives determined the Nissan was southbound on South Sixth Avenue and the driver ran the red light at Sixth and Irvington Road and continued south as Sixth turns into South Nogales Highway, police said.

Police said the driver lost control of the SUV and slid across all lanes of traffic, striking a tree and a light pole. Evidence indicates the Nissan was traveling well above the posted 40 mph speed limit, police said. Officers determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired at the time of collision. He was identified as Cody Hamilton Smith, 32.

Smith was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of several felonies, including felony DUI and manslaughter.

Investigators have listed excessive speed and impairment as the known contributing factors; however, the investigation remains on going.

This is the 94th traffic fatality in Tucson so far this year, compared to 81 at this time last year, police said.

