A 26-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after Tucson police say he struck and killed a man crossing the street.

Curtis Anthony Wahl, 65, was crossing North First Avenue mid-block just north of East Fort Lowell Road when he was fatally struck by a northbound 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck, police said in a news release.

The driver, Josue Andre Larios, immediately stopped, the release said.

Larios was arrested after police say they determined he was impaired. Larios was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of felony manslaughter, the release said.