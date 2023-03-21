A 15-year-old died Sunday afternoon after he crashed a motorcycle into a pickup truck on Tucson’s southeast side, police said.

Kenneth Shane Decker was riding a 1990 Kawasaki K1250 at a high rate of speed about 3:15 p.m. when he ran a stop sign and smashed into a white 2007 GMC Sierra in a neighborhood near East 29th Street and South Harrison Road, Tucson police said in a news release Tuesday.

Decker, who did not have a driver's license, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the release said.

So far this year, TPD has investigated two fatal motorcycle crashes. At this time last year, TPD had investigated five fatal motorcycle crashes.