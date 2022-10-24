Tucson police: Driver, 29, dies from crash injuries

A 29-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a vehicle crash on Oct. 18, Tucson police said.

Joshua Robert John Skattum died on Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Joseph's Hospital.

On Oct. 18, police were called to a crash at about 6:30 p.m. at North Wilmot Road and East Grant Road involving a blue 2018 Subaru Impreza and a black 2009 BMW 335i.

The Subaru's driver, later identified as Skattum, was taken to St. Joseph's with life-threatening injuries. A passenger of the Subaru was also taken to St. Joseph's with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police detectives determined the driver of the westbound Subaru attempted to make a left turn from Grant to Wilmot when his vehicle collided with the BMW that was traveling east. The driver of the BMW was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.