An 88-year-old man died two days after a crash on North Oracle Road, police said.
Joe Dean Rusk, was driving a 1971 Chevrolet pickup truck about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when he collided with a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck while making a left turn near West Wetmore Road, Tucson police said in a news release.
Rusk was taken to a local hospital and was later cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, the release said. He died Friday, police said.
The other driver, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured.
The wreck is the 15th fatal collision TPD has investigated this year. At this time last year, they had investigated 10 fatal crashes.
