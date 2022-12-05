Tucson police: Driver dies weeks after crash

The driver of a car involved in a crash in early November has died from his injuries, Tucson police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Nov. 11, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 7600 block of East Broadway, near South Pantano Road, involving a silver 1989 silver Honda Civic and a green 2015 Subaru Forester. Fire personnel took the driver of the Honda to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that the Honda was eastbound on Broadway and attempted to turn left into a private driveway and collided with the Subaru, which was westbound on Broadway, Tucson police said.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver of the Subaru was not impaired at the time of the collision. Failure to yield when making a left turn by the driver of the Honda was the major contributing factor of the collision.

On Dec. 3, investigators were notified by the Office of the Medical Examiner that the driver of the Honda had died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the collision. The driver was identified as Remo Ferraro, 85.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.