Tucson police: Girl, 16, killed in crash

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 16-year-old girl driving a Toyota Corolla on Tucson's east side was killed Monday morning when she swerved into oncoming traffic on the city's east side, Tucson police say.

The unidentified teen was driving east on East Mary Ann Cleveland Way near South Atterbury Way about 7:30 a.m. when she suddenly swerved into the westbound lane and struck a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries police said.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash, police say.

Tucson police did not identify the teen driver. "Out of respect for her immediate family, and the fact that both involved parties were from the same community, her identity is being withheld," police said in the news release.

