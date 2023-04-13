Tucson police have released the identity of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash last week in which two others also were injured.

Ahren Walker Jackalone, 50, was traveling north on North Fourth Avenue in the multi-purpose center lane about 10:20 p.m. April 6 when he struck the raised median for the single-line streetcar station, a news release from Tucson police said. It was determined that Jackalone was speeding at the time of the crash, police said.

Two women sitting at the streetcar station were struck by motorcycle debris as the motorcycle slid down the street, police said.

Jackalone died at the hospital two days after the crash.

Both women were hospitalized with minor injuries.