A woman who was struck and killed by a car on Tucson’s east side last month has been identified.

Pansy Lisa Martinez, 50, was crossing the street near South Wilmot Road and East Golf Links Road about 12:40 a.m. March 19 when she was struck by a Nissan Altima. While Martinez was in a crosswalk, she was walking against the green traffic signal, a news release from Tucson police said.

The man driving the Nissan immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Martinez died at the hospital the next day.

Police said crossing against a traffic signal by Martinez was the major contributing factor in the crash.