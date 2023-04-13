A woman who was struck and killed by a car on Tucson’s east side last month has been identified.
Pansy Lisa Martinez, 50, was crossing the street near South Wilmot Road and East Golf Links Road about 12:40 a.m. March 19 when she was struck by a Nissan Altima. While Martinez was in a crosswalk, she was walking against the green traffic signal, a news release from Tucson police said.
The man driving the Nissan immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
Martinez died at the hospital the next day.
Police said crossing against a traffic signal by Martinez was the major contributing factor in the crash.
